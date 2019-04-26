|
Michael (Mitch) Jerome Harris Jr. Passed away April 17, 2019 in Naperville IL at the age of 61. Born Aug 5, 1957 to Michael and Mary Ann Harris. Mitch was Loved by all who knew him. He wouldn't miss a concert anywhere, unless he was in Egypt or any other corner of the world. 30 yr. Loyal employee of DuPage Precision Products in Naperville. Chicago by train was the norm for the night life. He Loved him some Jones - Stones and Marilyn and Madonna was his girls... He leaves behind 2 Sisters and a Brother, Nieces and Nephews. Joining his Parents and Sister Cheryl, Aunt Helene and Grandparents in Heaven. "Always Took Candy From Stranger's"Graveside Memorial service will be Friday April 26,2019 at 2:00 PM at the Auburn Cemetery 15125 Kennedy Rd Auburn, IL 62615
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 26, 2019