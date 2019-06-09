Michael John "Mike" McMahon, age 84, a Naperville, IL resident, formerly of Aurora, IL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born May 20, 1935 in South Queensferry, Scotland. Beloved husband of Judy McMahon (nee Mondi), whom he married November 4, 2000, loving father of Michael (Laura) McMahon of Algonquin, IL, Stephen (Nancy) McMahon of Vienna, VA, Annette McMahon of Aurora, IL, Christopher (Dreama) McMahon of Los Angeles, CA and John McMahon of Chicago, loving step-father of the late David (Melissa) Bohmann, Regina (Dan) Lawrence of Nolensville, TN, Gregory Bohmann of Downers Grove, IL and Paul Bohmann of Naperville, adored grandfather of Kevin, Ryan, Andrew and Christina McMahon; Brennagh Perkins and Hanalei McMahon, step-grandfather of Reagan and Sydney Bohmann and Grace and Audrey Lawrence, devoted son of the late Michael and Rose (nee Kelly) McMahon, dear brother of Elizabeth (Dr. Martin) Lees, Rosemary McMahon, Raymond (Elizabeth) McMahon, the late Patrick McMahon, the late Tom McMahon and the late Gerald (Cathy) McMahon, fond brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.Mike was born and raised in South Queensferry, Scotland, attended Queensferry Primary School, St. Nicholas R C Primary School, Broxburn and a trade school for carpenters in Edinburgh. During these years he developed a strong work ethic, a love for family and roses, and grew strong in his Catholic faith. He worked in the shipyards before emigrating to the Unites States via Canada in 1958. Mike served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959-1964 (also played on the USAF soccer team) and, after his honorable discharge, went on to work for Motorola, Sears, Roebuck & Company before joining the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 1970, retiring in 2006 as a Systems Support Center (SSC) Manager.Mike was a former member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Aurora and a current member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, Naperville. He was also a member of Mensa and was formerly active with the Knights of Columbus.Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville. Services will begin Wednesday, June 12, 9:45 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 2220 Lisson Rd., Naperville. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Naperville Responds for Our Veterans, 210 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (331) 684-7899, nrfov.org For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary