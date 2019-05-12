Michael John Scanlon, age 66, a long time resident of Naperville, passed away suddenly on Saturday May 4, 2019, while vacationing in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He was born on October 1, 1952 in Chicago, IL. Mike is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Janet; one son, Michael Robert Scanlon of Las Vegas, NV, and one daughter Kim (Eric) Anderson of Denver, CO; his mother, Jane Scanlon; his sister, Patricia Litberg; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as his 1978 Silver Anniversary Corvette. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack and brother-in-law, Gene. Mike was a loyal employee and recently retired after working for 47 years at AT&T. Previously, he served his country as a Marine Corps Reservist, performing maintenance on helicopters in Glenview, Illinois. Mike was a die-hard Bears fan and enjoyed watching games with a cold Old Style in his hand. He liked to relax by fishing and tinkering with electronics. Mike enjoyed designing and building two homes with his wife, Janet, which his family resided in for more than 40 years. He was often busy repairing and maintaining family cars and boats. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mike's name to the Arthritis National Research Foundation or Rheumatology Research Foundation. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 4:00 until 6:00 PM, followed by a memorial service, 6:00 to 7:00 PM, at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on May 12, 2019