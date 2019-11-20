|
Michael L. "Mike" Trygg, age 57, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born October 16, 1962 in Elgin, IL.
Beloved son of Patricia Tenute Trygg of Aurora, IL and the late Gerald Trygg, dear brother of Steve (Julie) Tenute of Naperville, adored uncle of Joshua and Justin Tenute, fond nephew of Richard Tenute of Minnesota and Barbara (Duke) Landorf of Florida, fond cousin and friend of many.
Mike grew up in Naperville and attended Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora. He loved music and enjoyed playing the electric guitar.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 20, 2019