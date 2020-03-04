|
Mildred (Midge) Drebing, 99 years old, passed away on February 28, 2020 at Auberge of Naperville with her niece by her side. She was born in Chicago on August 16, 1920 to James and Nellie Cook. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Drebing of 71 years, her brother Carl Cook, her sister Lucille Koche, and two nieces, Phyllis Morgan, and Joan Lang. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She graduated from college and taught young children before she married. She and her husband moved to Peoria, Illinois when he was transferred and moved to Naperville in 1958. Her hobbies included flower arranging, gardening, and antiques. She and her husband were charter members of the Naperville Heritage Society in 1969. In 2008 they were honored by the Heritage Society for their contributions and support over the many years. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Service, 11:00 a.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials in Mildred's name may be made to the Morton Arboretum, the Naperville Heritage Society or a . Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 4, 2020