Minnie Newman passed away peacefully in Naperville, Illinois on October 13, 2020. She was a few weeks shy of her 93rd birthday, and recently celebrated her 71st wedding anniversary with her beloved husband Walter, who passed away less than a month before her.



Minnie (Midge) is survived by her loving children David, Richard (Sandra), Carol, Phyllis (Bruce), and Steven Newman; grandchildren Kate and Nathan Newman; and sister, Norma Jabin (the late Belmont). She was predeceased in death by her parents, Nathan and Frances. ?



Midge grew up in the lower east side of New York City, and learned the value of hard work and education from her parents. She earned a BA ?in Education from Brooklyn College and, after raising her five children, continued her education with a Master's Degree in Learning Disabilities from John Carroll University in Ohio. She and Walter also lived in Denmark, and backpacked throughout Europe shortly after World War II. Her humble childhood and world travels influenced her great sense of empathy and acceptance of others. ??



Midge's passion was children, and she was a life-long teacher. She taught for many years in the Indian Prairie School District 204 at Old Granger School, Thayer J. Hill Middle School, Brookdale Elementary School and May Watts Elementary School. She also volunteered at Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry and Prairie Elementary School in Naperville. After retirement she continued to tutor children and to help make a difference in their lives.



Midge was an incredible cook and baker, and she continued to make homemade dinners, holiday meals and cakes up until her death. She also loved being around people and was a trusted confidante to her many friends. Above all, her greatest love was for her children and family. ??



Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help fund a remembrance in Walter and Midge's names in Naperville. Please send to the Walter Newman Memorial Fund, c/o Carol Newman, 2913 Kentshire Circle, Naperville, IL 60564.





