LANCASTER, WI - Muriel "Dolly" Patterson, age 90, of Lancaster, WI, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Orchard Manor Nursing Home, Lancaster. She was born in Chicago, IL, on October 5, 1930, the daughter of Kenneth and Anna Catherine (Horst) Osbon. Muriel married Robert H. "Jerry" Patterson on June 15, 1951 and they were married nearly 65 years when he passed away on June 9, 2016. In 1968, Muriel went to work as one of the first female mail carriers for the U.S. Postal Service in Naperville, IL. After a few years, she became a clerk in the Post Office, where she was active as the union steward. Muriel was promoted as the human resources director for the Naperville Post Office, a position she held for many years until her retirement in the 1980's. Muriel loved old houses. Her and Robert moved to Lancaster and purchased the L. J. Arthur House at 210 N. Jefferson; an 1880 brick Italianate listed on the state and national register of historic homes. Like a true old house enthusiast, she loved restoring her home, refinishing furniture, and researching her family's genealogy. Muriel also enjoyed reading and was active in the community. She was a faithful member of the Lancaster Congregational Church and frequently participated in bible study. Muriel loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and appreciated spending time with them, along with her loving dogs.
Muriel is survived by her daughter, Mary; three grandchildren: Ian (Michelle) Patterson, Sara Patterson, and Audrey List; five great-grandchildren: Katie, Tori, Ivy, Alex, and AJ Patterson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Muriel was preceded in death by her son, Michael; a son-in-law, John J. List; and five siblings: Kenneth, Anne, Onica, Marion, and Roger.
Muriel's funeral service will be live streamed on the Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes and Crematory Facebook page on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark Dieter officiating. Private burial will take place in the Windridge Memorial Park and Nature Sanctuary in Cary, IL. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster is entrusted with her services.
