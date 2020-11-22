Myrtle E. Bensema (nee Kuipers), age 100, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Spring Meadows in Naperville. She was born November 28, 1919 in Danforth, IL.
Beloved wife of the late Marvin G. Bensema, whom she married October 4, 1941 and who preceded her in death on August 15, 2006, loving mother of Janice A. (Jerry) Biernat of Naperville, Marlene Gauger of Naperville and the late Gerald R. "Jerry" Bensema, adored grandmother of Kim Biernat of Rockdale, IL, Andy (Leigh Ann) Biernat of Little Rock, AR, Christina (Nick) Melville of Aurora, IL, Lauren Gauger of Mendocino, CA and Suzanne Gauger of Rockford, IL, fond great-grandmother of Will and Ben Biernat; Ava, Sadie and Maya Melville, dear sister of the late Mabel (the late Art) Hoving and the late Arthur (the late Mary Jane) Kuipers, fond aunt of Cheryl (Gordon) Anderson of Milford, IL and friend to many.
Myrtle grew up on her parent's farm in Danforth, IL, was a member of Dutch Reformed Church and moved to Naperville during World War II with her husband, Marvin. In 1941, Myrtle became a member of Community United Methodist Church in Naperville. Throughout her long and active membership, Myrtle sang and played guitar in the choir, taught kindergarten Sunday school and helping in organizing Vacation Bible School. Myrtle worked at Edward Hospital in Naperville for 23 years, processing surgical instruments. After retiring, Myrtle traveled with her husband, Marvin, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Private graveside services will be held at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.
Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of life service is being planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Myrtle's memory may be made to: Community United Methodist Church, 20 Center St., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-1483, https://onecumc.net/
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com