Nancy Best Abernethy (Jenkins) died on February 21 at her home in Naperville. Nancy was the younger of two children born to Luther and Edith (Roddy) Jenkins. She graduated from Duke University in 1963. She married Jim Best in 1963 and they moved to Virginia Beach, VA. where she began a career teaching elementary school. They had two children, Amy and Jim, and left teaching to stay home with them. She continued educating children, however, by teaching Sunday School classes for many years. After the death of her husband, Jim, Nancy went back to teaching, working at Scott School in Naperville from 1987 until she retired.In 1989, Nancy married Bill Abernethy in a small ceremony at Community UMC and became a loving wife to Bill and a loving step-mother to Bill's three children, Susan, Mark and David. A woman of strong faith, Nancy was extremely active at CUMC through participation and leadership in Sunday School, United Methodist Women, Craft Group. For many years, she spearheaded mission work as the chair of the Hunger Committee.Nancy is survived by her husband Bill, her children Amy, Jim, Susan, Mark and David, and nine grandchildren.Services for Nancy will be held at Community UMC in Naperville on Tuesday, March 12. Visitation will be at 10 am with service at 11 and a luncheon at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to the Northern Illinois Food Bank, , or Community UMC Memorials Fund. Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary