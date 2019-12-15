Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
300 E. Gartner Rd
Naperville, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
300 E. Gartner Rd
Naperville, IL
View Map
Nancy M. Patterson, nee Austerman, age 85, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019 at Seasons Hospice Home. She was born on January 9, 1934 in Chicago, IL to Fred and Hazel Austerman. Nancy is survived by her loving children, Jeff (Genny) Patterson of Scottsdale, AZ and Lynne (Jeff) Cummings of Cary, IL; her cherished grandchildren, Megan Cummings, Meredith Patterson and Molly Patterson; as well as many great friends. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Jerry R. Patterson, and her parents. Nancy grew up in Chicago and graduated from Carl Schurz High School. She then attended Lake Forest College where she earned her teaching degree, and also met the love of her life, Jerry. They were married in 1956 and moved to California where she began her lifelong career as a 3rd grade teacher. Nancy returned to Illinois and taught in Rockford and Lake Forest. She moved to Naperville in 1965 and started teaching at Beebe Elementary in 1968. Nancy retired in 1989, but continued to help children learn to read by tutoring part-time. She enjoyed the game of golf and was a longtime member of Naperville Country Club. Nancy was also a very active member of Grace United Methodist Church. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Nancy's life, memorial donations may be directed to the Naperville Education Foundation, 203 W. Hillside Rd., Naperville, IL 60540. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 10:00-11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Rd., Naperville. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Daniel Cochrane officiating. A private family interment will be at Naperville Cemetery. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 15, 2019
