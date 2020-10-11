Longtime Kohler, WI resident Nancy N. Dummer died of natural causes on October 6, 2020. Nancy was born on September 3, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Henry and Arabelle (Miles) Nelson. She graduated from Naperville High School in Naperville, Illinois, attended Washington University in St. Louis, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (B.A. English). On March 11, 1955, she married Richard Dummer.



Richard and Nancy lived in Madison, WI, Tarrytown, NY and Woodbury, CT before settling in Kohler in 1968. Nancy worked at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan for many years. She also served on the school board of Kohler Public Schools and was a member of Grace United Church of Christ in Kohler.



She enjoyed many activities, including golf, knitting, reading mysteries, watching sports and game shows, word puzzles, theater, and was an avid bridge player. She greatly enjoyed her regular exercise sessions with friends at Pulse Point in Sheboygan.



Nancy is survived by her three children: Carl Dummer of Watertown, Melanie (Greg) Mills of Denver, and Eric (Marritta) Dummer of Madison; two grandsons; and a brother, Edwin (Carol) Nelson, of Lutz, FL. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews, relatives, and many dear friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dummer; brother, Henry Nelson; and sisters, Gladys Smith and Betty Smith.



Funeral services will be private due to Covid-19. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery.



The family would like to thank Nancy's many dear friends for all they have done to enrich her life and would also like to thank Pine Haven Christian Communities and Sharon Richardson Hospice Care, who provided Nancy with wonderful care over the last year.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Sheboygan, WI has been entrusted with Nancy's arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store