Neil Shalin

Neil Henry Shalin of Naperville, age 76, died peacefully at his home on Sept. 26, 2020, due to complications from a stroke suffered in late May.
Neil is survived by his wife of 50 years Bonnie (Goros), children, Dan (Marnie) of Evanston and Joanna Mattia (Terry) of LaGrange Park and his grandchildren, Aaron and Kyle Shalin and Luke, Shay and Casey Mattia. Also surviving are his brothers Steve of Columbus, Texas and Mike of Wrentham, Mass., Neil was preceded in death by parents Sidney and Ronnie Shalin.
Neil spent 28 years working in public relations for MetLife, first in New York City and later Aurora. He served as an editor, speechwriter, spokesperson and the Midwest Director of Public Affairs. After retiring in 1999, Neil became a sportswriter for the Daily Herald and the Naperville Sun. He also published multiple baseball books, including 2002's "Out by a Step: The 100 Best Players Not in the Baseball Hall of Fame," which he co-authored with his brother Mike, a sportswriter in Boston.
Neil was a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Naperville, serving as the Sergeant-at-Arms and on the club's scholarship committee.
Born in Brooklyn and raised in Queens, Neil's early working years were filled with an eclectic mix of experiences: public address announcer and PR man for Roller Derby, reporter for the Long Island Press and college scout for the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers.
Intelligent, funny, a great writer and storyteller, Neil had an uncanny memory and an encyclopedic knowledge of and passion for so many topics: sports, movies, music, television shows, Broadway, history, politics, civil rights.
But Neil's greatest accomplishments were his roles as husband, father and grandfather.
Contributions in Neil's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to a charity of your choice
. The family will post details about virtual and in-person memorials on social media.