Nelson Lindsay "Lin" Carter, age 89, died peacefully in the early morning hours of October 9, 2020. Lin was born on March 11, 1931 in Schenectady, NY to Nelson B. and Edith L. Carter. Lin's family was his greatest joy and treasure. He is survived by his loving wife and life partner of 64 years, Patricia Ann (Bomer) Carter, whom he married on October 6, 1956. Together they raised three children: Jane Carter Mitchell (Reed) of Perkasie, PA; Linda Lee Carter (Phillip Hurst) of Nashville, TN; and David Lindsay Carter (Jill Marie) of Chatham, NJ. He was extremely proud of his six grandchildren: Lindsay Mitchell of Feasterville PA; Austin Mitchell of Brooklyn, NY; Emma Brobeck of Seattle, WA; Samuel Brobeck of Waltham, MA; Joshua Carter of Chatham, NJ; and Samantha Carter of Chatham, NJ. Lin is also survived by his sister, Sue Lane (Leo) of Cincinnati, OH; his brother, Alan Carter of Scotia, NY, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, James E. Carter, and his sister, Jane Carter. Lin graduated from Muskingum College in New Concord, OH in 1953. He later chaired the fundraising committee for his 50th class reunion and received the college's Distinguished Service Award. Lin's work in service to others was illustrated best through a 40-year career as a professional with the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at age 16 and began his professional Scouting career in 1955, following two years of enlisted service in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a Field Scout Executive in the Rip Van Winkle Council in Kingston, NY; a District Scout Executive in the Bergan Council in River Edge, NJ; an Assistant Scout Executive in the Thomas Edison Council in Edison, NJ; the Scout Executive in the Aheka Council in Clifton, NJ; the Scout Executive of Bucks County Council in Doylestown, PA; the Associate National Director of Personnel for the East Central Region; Area Director for Illinois; and retired as the Scout Executive/CEO of the Chicago Area Council in Chicago, IL. In addition to the Eagle rank, Lin was also a Vigil Honor member of the Order of the Arrow, a Wood Badger, and a member of several National Jamboree staffs. Following his retirement from the BSA, Lin joined the Executive Service Corps of Chicago, serving as a Life Member and receiving the Robert E. Brooker Award in recognition of outstanding leadership in fundraising. Lin's community service also included the Economic Club of Chicago, the Chicago Urban League, the Rotary/One Club of Chicago, the Mayor's Committee for a Clean Chicago, Habitat for Humanity, and the United Way of Chicago. Lin was a man of strong faith and was active as an Ruling Elder in the Presbyterian Church (USA). A member of Knox Presbyterian Church in Naperville, IL, since 1980, he helped oversee the creation of their endowment fund. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Notes of condolence can be sent to Lin's wife, Patricia, at HarborChase, 1619 N. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60563. Lin requested that gifts in his memory be made to Knox Presbyterian Church's Permanent Endowment Fund. For more information please contact Beidelman-Kunsch at (630) 355-0264.