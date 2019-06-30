|
Nicholas John "Nick" Giordano, age 37, a lifelong resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home. He was born February 5, 1982 in Aurora, IL.
Beloved son of Dr. Joseph A. and Kathryn E. (nee Flach) Giordano, loving brother of Peter J. (wife, Emma) Giordano of Boise, ID. Nick will be missed by his family, friends and dog, Duffy.
Visitation Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3, 10:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville with his uncle, Rev. James Flach officiating.
Interment: Mausoleum of the Holy Apostles, Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
Published in the Naperville Sun on June 30, 2019