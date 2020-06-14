Norbert R. Kowalski
Norbert R. Kowalski, age 96 of Naperville, IL formerly of Chicago and Oak Forest, IL, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Naperville. He was born March 4, 1924 to his loving late parents, Peter and Stella Kowalski. Cherished husband of the late Mary Ann Kowalski, nee Ciganovich. Loving dad of Norbert J. Kowalski, Paul (Carol) Kowalski, Diane (Bob) Kelderhouse, and Cheryl Kowalski. Adored grandpa of Nicholas (Amanda) Kowalski, Laura (Brandon Hinman) Kowalski, Sarah Kowalski, Brian (Rachel) Stryker, Adam (Shannon) Stryker, Brian (Kara) Kelderhouse, Christopher Kelderhouse, and Stephanie (Stefan) Kovacs. Beloved great-grandpa of Brayden, Hadley, Jocelyn, Addison, Dash, Jack, Ryan, and Rosie. Dearest brother of George (the late Irma) Kowalski of Prescott, AZ and the late Peter, F. Lawrence, Lillian, Irvin, and Hubert. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Norb was a decorated WWII US Army Veteran, serving in Europe and Japan in the 1306th Engineer Regiment. After a lengthy career with the US Postal Service, Norb enjoyed an even longer retirement. He was an avid gardener, passionate bicyclist, runner and loved travelling throughout the West. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Raphael Church. Norb will be greatly missed by family, friends, and acquaintances. Visitation: Monday, June 15th 5:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Prayers will begin Tuesday, June 16th 9:45 AM and will process to St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL for a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com



Published in Naperville Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
JUN
16
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
