Norma Elizabeth Wiehrdt, 73, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Naperville, Ill., born April 22, 1946 in Fitzsimmons, Colo., passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, as she had wished "where it was warm" down in Naples, Fla.
Norma grew up an Air Force brat, the eldest daughter of three kids, and had lived in a number of unconventional places, including Alaska and Okinawa. The longest she spent in one place was Naperville, Ill., where she and her husband Bill raised their three kids. Never someone to let the proverbial moss gather on her, as well as being outspoken and opinionated, you always knew where you stood with her - from politics to how to load the dishwasher. That personality also helped her throughout her many roles, from being an amazing Girl Scout Leader to an intrepid business woman. She was a superb cook, and it was patently understood by everyone in the neighborhood that, "Dinner as a family was every night at 6 pm sharp!" She was also a very well-known hostess for many gatherings. Norma was also phenomenal with a needle and thread and has left her legacy with her family and others, evident in things quilted and sewn. Other favorite hobbies included reading, scrapbooking, gardening, and playing bridge. Above all, she was a beloved daughter, sister, wife and mother who came from a close family and ensured extended family got together often to keep that connection going.
She was preceded in death by her mother Carleta, nee Jennings, Wilkie and her husband of 31 years, William Quentin Wiehrdt.
Surviving are her father Francis "Jud" Wilkie of Sebring, Ohio; a brother Mark (Mary) Wilkie of Waynesville, Ohio; a sister Laura (Chet) Shoemaker of North Canton, Ohio; two sons Jason (Jennifer) of Waco, Tex., Ryan (Zoraida) of Naples, Fla; a daughter Jessica of O'Fallon, Ill.; grandchildren Juliana, Jazlyn, Jolie, Mathias; nieces Alice, Amanda, Kathryn; and nephews Adam, Benjamin and Scott.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name are suggested to the or American Brain Foundation. On-line condolences may be posted at www.wfh.ofallon.com
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church (upper level), 300 E. Gartner Rd, Naperville, Ill. Reception to follow. Family assisted by Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 13, 2019