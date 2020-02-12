|
|
Nunzio V. "Chuck" Evola, age 95, of Naperville, IL, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born October 30, 1924 in Chicago.
Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Nancy E. Evola (nee DeSalvo), whom he married May 9, 1948 and who preceded him in death on December 13, 2007. Loving father of the late Jim (Marsha of Aurora, IL) Evola and Charlene Robbins of Yorkville, IL, cherished grandfather of Lisa (Jon) Peterson, Michael Evola, Kimberly (Tom) Steinbarth and Joe Evola; Anthony (Maggie) Robbins, Julie (Jimmy) Fladung and Traci (Dan) Small, dear great-grandfather of Alexandra and Samantha; Nathan and Dominic; Grace and Luke: Olivia and Kyle; Noah, Charlie and Jacob, devoted son of the late Vincent and Grace Evola.
Nunzio grew up in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient - sustaining injuries during the Battle of the Bulge.
Nunzio served 31 years as a Chicago Police Officer, retiring in 1986. He was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Naperville and AMVETS Post #18, Chicago.
Nunzio was a skilled woodworker and loved animals - dogs, pigeons, parrots, etc. He also enjoyed spending quality time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Road, Naperville.
Entombment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nunzio may be made to: Naperville Responds for Our Veterans, 210 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (331) 684-7899, nrfov.org
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 12, 2020