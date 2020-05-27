Oscar Nicholas Stirn
1937 - 2020
Oscar Nicholas Stirn aka "Nick", age 82, a 50 year resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of South Holland and Chicago, IL, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Tabor Hills Healthcare Facility in Naperville. He was born August 15, 1937 in Chicago.

Beloved husband of 60 years to Margijon Stirn (nee Taylor), whom he married on August 8, 1959, loving father of Susan Ann (Charles) Conibear and Sarah Dawn Hoepper, adored grandfather of Michael and Kelly (fiancé, Matt Brown) Hoepper, cherished great-grandfather of Brooklyn Nicole and Maverick James Brown and devoted son of the late Oscar W. and Alva (nee Hockett) Stirn.

Nick graduated from Simpson College in Indianola, IA with a BS in Business Administration and a Minor in Chemistry class of 1958. He was the President and owner of Reliable Paste & Chemical Company in Chicago from 1959 until retirement in 1988. Post retirement Nick worked for JC Licht in Naperville in special paint colors. Nick was a member of Naperville Evening Kiwanis, Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity, Scottish Rite, Shriners International, Naperville Men's Glee Club and the Knife & Fork Club. He was a devoted volunteer for many years at Loaves & Fishes Community Services. Nick was an avid gardener and tended a large plot at the Naperville Garden Plots.

Services are private due to the current health crisis. A private family visitation and funeral service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020.

A private interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery Naperville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nick's memory may be made to: Loaves & Fishes Community Services, 1871 High Grove Ln., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-3663, www.loaves-fishes.org

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For more information, please call (630)355-0213 or visit www.friedrichjones.com



Published in Naperville Sun on May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
