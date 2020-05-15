Otto F Vachta
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Otto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Otto F. Vachta, age 89, a former longtime resident of Naperville, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA. He was born September 7, 1930 in Chicago. Otto was a retired employee of Kroehler Manufacturing in Naperville and was a member and served as an usher at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Naperville for over 30 years. He is survived by his sister Eunice (Jim) Johnson and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Frances nee Mannino Vachta and his siblings, Warren Vachta and Priscilla (late Donald) Ulrich.

A private graveside service took place at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Naperville. Arrangements by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. (630) 355 0264 www.beidelmankunschfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved