Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
Otto F. Vachta, age 89, a former longtime resident of Naperville, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA. He was born September 7, 1930 in Chicago. Otto was a retired employee of Kroehler Manufacturing in Naperville and was a member and served as an usher at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Naperville for over 30 years. He is survived by his sister Eunice (Jim) Johnson and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Frances nee Mannino Vachta and his siblings, Warren Vachta and Priscilla (late Donald) Ulrich.
A private graveside service took place at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Naperville. Arrangements by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. (630) 355 0264 www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in Naperville Sun on May 15, 2020.