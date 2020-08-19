Pamela Ann Santella nee Mahone, age 72, a longtime resident Naperville passed away, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Meadowbrook Manor of Naperville. She was born on November 28, 1947 in Narssarsuak, Greenland. . Pam was a graduate of Elmhurst College where she earned her bachelor's degree. She was a very active member of the former Naper Olympic Raquet Club, where she was a long time member. She was an accomplished and competent business woman, who worked as a moving relocation specialist and was second in the nation in total sales for her company. Gifted artistically, Pam worked and found beauty in many different mediums. She is survived by her children, Paul (Linnea) Williams, Anthony, Andrew, Benjamin (Suzanne) and Barbara Santella; eight grandchildren with another expected; a brother Regan (Sylvia) Mahone and a sister in law Carol Mahone. She was preceded in death by her parents Harless and Jane Mahone and a brother Mark Mahone. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Naperville Cemetery. Info beidelmankunschfh.com
. 630-355-0264