Patricia A. Stenger (nee Dudley), age 90, a longtime resident of Naperville, passed away peacefully at Harbor Chase of Naperville on November 27, 2019. She was born March 4, 1929 in Aurora and was a graduate of Naperville Community High School. She spent the majority of her life in Naperville raising two children and working as a Shaklee vitamin distributor. She loved roller skating and skated well into her 70's. She also enjoyed planting flowers in the Spring and gardening. Most of all, she cherished time with her family and was well known for her delicious jello molds and angel food cakes. She began to show symptoms of memory loss around 83, eventually moving out of her home into dementia care five years ago. She will be greatly missed and is survived by her children Ronald (Claudia) Stenger and Janese (James) Falen, one grandson Nicholas Stenger, siblings Nancy (Dr. Darrell) Burgess, James (Valerie) Dudley, brother-in-law Richard Branz and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Joanne Branz and by her parents Roy C. and Anna (nee Sipple) Dudley. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 East Garter Rd. Naperville. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Naperville Cemetery. Memorials in Patricia's memory may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church Foundation. Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 1, 2019