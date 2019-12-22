|
Patricia A. Tenute, age 79 of Aurora, was a volunteer at Calvary Church in Naperville. In her later years she worked as a loving nanny to many children. Patricia also loved to craft, play bingo and had a heart to help people in need. She is the beloved mother of Steve (Julie) Tenute and the late Michael Trygg. Beloved daughter of the late Ruth Cox. Proud grandmother of Josh and Justin Tenute. Dear sister of Richard Tenute, Barbara (Duke) Landorf and the late Donny Cox. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends to gather Saturday, January 4th for memorial visitation 1PM until time of service 2PM at Calvary Church 9S200 Rt 59, Naperville. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.
Published in the Naperville Sun from Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, 2019