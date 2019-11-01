|
Patricia Ann Carpenter, age 71 of Naperville, passed away October 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband Jim, children: Jenny (Craig) White, Debi Marine, Mike Carpenter, and Melissa Carpenter, and her siblings Al (Judy) Graci and Karen (Gary Lewis) Graci. She is preceded in death by her parents Angelo and Evelyn Graci. Pat worked for St. John-Mittelhauser for 32 years, had a passion for running, and loved hiking in the mountains. A memorial visitation will be held for Pat on Sunday, November 3 from 2:00 until 5:30 pm with a time of sharing and eulogies at 5:30 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. In Lieu of flowers donations are requested to the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 1, 2019