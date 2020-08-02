On Monday, July 27, 2020, Patricia Anna Fitzpatrick, age 75, of Plainfield Illinois, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her loving husband, James G. Fitzpatrick, sons James (Shannon) Horvath and Sean (Jamie) Horvath, step-daughters Sheila (Mark) Klich, Anne (Lawrence) Posner and Nora Fitzpatrick, grandchildren Benjamin, Kaylyn, Emma, Andrew, Riley and Maxwell, sister Trudy (Rich) Steiner, and her loving dog Charlie. Born in Jacksonville, Florida and raised in Barberton, Ohio, Pat was a strong, resilient, faithful woman. A graduate of Barberton High School and Kent State University, Pat continued on to work for both Babcock & Wilcock and Hallmark. She was a member and past co-coordinator of New Beginnings where she met her husband James. Mass in celebration of her life will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Community in Naperville on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 followed by a luncheon. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, these services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pat can be made to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 or www.catholiccharities.net/donate
.