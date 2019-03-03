Patricia J. "Pat" Capello (née Bridenbaugh), age 87, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1971, formerly of Battle Creek, MI, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her home. She was born July 15, 1931 in Taylor Township, Blair County, PA.Beloved wife of the late Philip J. Capello, whom she married December 17, 1954 and who preceded her in death on January 24, 2012, loving mother of Joseph Edward (Katherine) Capello of Batavia, IL, Janette Elizabeth (Kenneth) Close of Montgomery, IL and William Michael Finley of Oswego, IL, adored grandmother of Patricia Stephanie (Jimmy) Martinez, Kathryn Alessandra Close, William Jefferson Finley and Ryan Michael (Laura) Finley, cherished great-grandmother of Angel Kenneth Close, Emilio Miguel Philip Roque, Johnathan William Finley, Angelica Lynn Finley and Jefferson Michael Finley, devoted daughter of the late Louis and Mabal Bridenbaugh, dear sister of the late Kathryn (the late Donald) Grove and the late Lew (Carol) Bridenbaugh, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Pat was an avid reader who also enjoyed bowling and playing bridge. She will be dearly missed by her loving family.Services are private. Future inurnment: Fairview Cemetery, Martinsburg, PA.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia may be made to: , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016-9316, 1-800-LUNGUSA, www.lung.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary