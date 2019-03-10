|
Patricia K Tyne O'Donnell, age 61, of Naperville, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Serenity Home in Oregon. She was born December 14, 1957, in Dixon, the daughter of Edward and Agatha (Tosney) Tyne.She was a member of the St Raphael Catholic Church in Naperville.She was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by her son Daniel O'Donnell of Brooklyn, NY; her sister Margaret A. Tyne of Polo; brother Edward (Kay) Tyne Jr. of Polo; nieces and nephews, Courtney (Kevin West) Tyne of Washington D.C.; Brian (Jaclyn) Tyne of Glendale, CO; Brandi (Matthew Kudla) Tyne of Columbus, IN; and 3 great nephews Isaac West, Jonah West, and Louis Kudla.Funeral services were Friday, March 8, at 12:00 PM, at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon. A memorial has been established to Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon. Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 10, 2019