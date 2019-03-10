Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia K. O'Donnell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia K. O'Donnell Obituary
Patricia K Tyne O'Donnell, age 61, of Naperville, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Serenity Home in Oregon. She was born December 14, 1957, in Dixon, the daughter of Edward and Agatha (Tosney) Tyne.She was a member of the St Raphael Catholic Church in Naperville.She was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by her son Daniel O'Donnell of Brooklyn, NY; her sister Margaret A. Tyne of Polo; brother Edward (Kay) Tyne Jr. of Polo; nieces and nephews, Courtney (Kevin West) Tyne of Washington D.C.; Brian (Jaclyn) Tyne of Glendale, CO; Brandi (Matthew Kudla) Tyne of Columbus, IN; and 3 great nephews Isaac West, Jonah West, and Louis Kudla.Funeral services were Friday, March 8, at 12:00 PM, at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon. A memorial has been established to Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon. Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now