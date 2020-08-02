Patricia Kay Daniel (Lee), born October 26, 1956 in Danville, IL to Don and Colleen Lee, died July 15, 2020 at age 63 of Metastatic Breast Cancer in her home in Naperville, IL where she lived with her husband, Mark Daniel. She died surrounded by her husband and her children. Patricia and Mark had been married for nearly 39 years. Patricia's family moved around with her father's work at Sears Roebuck, living in Danville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Mount Prospect. From 1970 through 1974, she attended John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights where she met Mark. She received her Bachelor of Science – Business Administration degree focusing on advertising from Illinois State University in 1978 and went to work for Foote Cone and Belding (FCB) Advertising Agency. In September of 1981, Patricia married Mark and moved to Glen Ellyn, Illinois for two years before they moved to a home in Wheaton, Illinois. Patricia left FCB to become a full time mom in 1985 when her first child, Rebecca, was born in 1985. Their second child, Matthew, was born in 1987. The family moved to Overland Park, Kansas in 1989 when Mark took a job with Southwestern Bell. There Patricia continued to be a full-time mother, but also worked as a teacher's aid in the local school district of Olathe, Kansas. She also became a troop leader for her daughter's Girl Scout troop and for her son'sCub Scout troop. In 1996, the family moved to Naperville where Patricia continued her work with the Girl and Boy Scouts. She also worked at Lincoln Junior High School as a Special Education Assistant. She enrolled at Dominican University in 2010 and earned her Master of Library and Information Science degree in 2012 with a concentration in Youth Services. In 2013, Patricia joined the Naperville Public Library as a Children's Librarian at the 95th Street Library. Shortly after that, she transferred over to the Nichols Library in downtown Naperville where she was known to the patrons as "Miss Patty." She worked there helping children find books, making recommendations and presenting storytimes for many groups of children. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Patricia created storytime and crafting videos for kids that were posted on the library website and on Facebook where they received hundreds of views. Patricia continued to work at the library until June 12th of 2020. Patricia is survived by her husband Mark Daniel, her daughter Rebecca (John) Fyolek, son Matthew (Casey) Daniel and her two grandsons, Marshall and Malcolm Fyolek. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Patricia will be delayed until the pandemic is under control in order to protect the health of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be given in Patricia's name to The Naperville Public Library – Children's Department, 200 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, IL.