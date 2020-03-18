|
|
Born July 17th, 1936 in Yiannohory, Kastoria, Greece, dearest father of sons Nicholas, Thomas, and Christopher, loving brother to Gus, grandpa and great-grandpa to many. Paul emigrated to the US as a teen after his parents were captured by communists during the Greek civil war in the 1940's. After landing in New York and making his way to Chicago, he worked for Jewel Food Stores as a butcher before owning and operating his first Brown's Chicken restaurant in Joliet, IL. He later opened other locations in several states, including one in Naperville, IL, which has been in continuous operation since 1976. In his "retirement" he stayed busy working in a maintenance capacity at Argonne National Laboratory. He was an avid golfer, bowler, and fan of the Chicago White Sox. He was a friend and mentor to many who worked with and for him, and will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. Visitation is Friday 3/20 from 9-11 AM at Salerno's Galewood Chapel, 1857 N Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL. Private burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to be made in Paul's honor to www.joliethospice.org.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 18, 2020