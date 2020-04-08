|
|
Paul Eugene "Gene" Reynolds, age 91 of Plainfield, formerly of Bolingbrook and Champaign-Urbana, IL, passed away peacefully, Sunday April 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born February 12, 1929 in Champaign, IL to his loving late parents, Paul Edgar and Ida Reynolds. Beloved husband of the late, Betty Jean Reynolds, nee Pruitt, wedded on February 18, 1950. Cherished dad of Diane (Robert) Beckett of Tavares, FL, Nancy (Brian) Powers of Austin, TX, Rebecca (Dale) Paulson of Plainfield, IL, and Randall Reynolds of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Adored Grandpa Gene of Kelly (Karen Ball) Beckett, Andrew (Marcia) Beckett, and Ryan Beckett, Jason and Justin Powers, Adam and Ethan (Kristine Florentino) Paulson and the late Lindsay Paulson. Loving great-grandpa Gene of 5. Gene graduated from Champaign High School and attended the University of Illinois and started as a meat cutter for Kroger and worked at the University of Illinois. Gene and Betty moved from Urbana to Darien in 1970. He worked for Union Carbide Company Meat Packaging as a packaging consultant for many years. He was an avid sailor enjoying their boat, Lady B, and members of the Waukegan Yacht Club. They also traveled extensively. Gene enjoyed building and flying RC airplanes up until his passing. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Make-A-Wish Illinois, 640 N. LaSalle Dr., #280, Chicago, IL 60654. Because of the current health crisis all services are private. Interment will be at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 8, 2020