Paul R. Jacobs, Age 72, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 at his Naperville residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 6, 1947 in Hinsdale, IL. Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dorie Jacobs (nee Morrison); daughters Julie (Jim) O'Donnell and Susie (Nathan) Widloe; grandchildren Ryan O'Donnell and Sophie and Sam Widloe; siblings Phyllis Tannenbaum, Anita Brown, and Bill Jacobs; sister-in-law Karin Schneiders-Jacobs; he also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Leona and Clarence Jacobs; sisters Dolores Gilley and Mary Lee Jacobs. Paul graduated from St. Procopius Academy before earning his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Lewis College. He worked as a Naperville police officer and volunteer firefighter while in school. After graduating, he started his career as a CPA at Arthur Andersen in Chicago. He then served as CFO for twenty years at Moser Lumber in Naperville. His last employment was as controller for Anagnos Door Co in Justice, IL. Paul was always passionate about all things aviation. He was a private pilot, enjoyed building model airplanes, and was a proud member of the Fox Valley Aero Club in St. Charles for over 25 years. Paul was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Memorial Visitation will be on Thursday, January 2 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 3 at 11:00 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Church 36 N Ellsworth St. Naperville, IL 60540. Inurnment will take place at a future date. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Paul's memory, donation to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF) at 200 Vesey St. 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 in his name would be welcome. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 29, 2019