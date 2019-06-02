Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Oestry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul R. Oestry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul R. Oestry Obituary
Paul R. Oestry, age 91, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1951, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Sunrise Naperville North in Naperville. Visitation will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, 3:00-9:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. A celebration of Paul's life will be held Saturday, June 8, 11:00 AM in the funeral home.Interment: Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL.A complete obituary is pending. Please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in the Naperville Sun on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now