Paul W. Junkroski, Sr., age 99, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1993, formerly of Chicago and Willow Springs, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born January 12, 1921 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Junkroski (nee Kulich), whom he married October 12 1946 and who preceded him in death on June 5, 1993, loving father of Paul W. (Mary Ann) Junkroski, Jr. of Naperville and James M. Junkroski of Naperville, adored grandfather of Steven (Carolyn) Junkroski of Naperville, great-grandfather of Abigail and Amelia Junkroski, devoted son of the late Joseph and Marie (nee Abraham) Junkroski, dear brother of Hilary "Butch" (LaVerne) Junkroski of Joliet, IL the late George (the late Martha) Junkroski, the late Josephine (the late Frank) Poznanski and the late Frank (Albina) Junkroski, fond brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Paul grew up in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood and attended Saint Joseph Catholic Parish and Grade School. He was a 1939 graduate of Tilden Technical High School and served with the U.S. Army in the South Pacific during World War II. Paul began his work career as a streetcar driver with the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and eventually went to school to become a mechanic, specializing in auto body repair, auto repair and heavy equipment. He was a current member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Naperville and a former member of St. Bruno Catholic Church in Chicago. Paul was a member of American Legion James J. Zientek
Post #419 in Chicago and enjoyed playing golf and gardening.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020, 2:00-7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
Services will begin Monday, January 27, 9:45 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville.
Future inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery, Justice.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory can be made to: Naperville Responds for Our Veterans, 210 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (331) 684-7899, nrfov.org or St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 416-6565, www.stpatricksresidence.org
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 19, 2020