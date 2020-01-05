|
|
Paula J. Dombrosky (nee Grasha), age 72, a 30 year resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born May 24, 1947 in Buffalo, NY.
Beloved wife of Thomas Dombrosky, whom she married October 4, 1969, loving mother of Julie M. (Greg) Glidden of Nashville, TN and Michael T. (Lauren) Dombrosky of Downers Grove, IL, adored grandmother of Mason M. and Parker D. Dombrosky, devoted daughter of the late Michael and Lillian Grasha, dear sister of Zora (George) Payne of Ocean Pines, MD, Steven (Marlene) Grasha of Trafford, PA and Marlene (Dan) Matthews of Trafford, PA, sister-in-law of Benjamin A. Dombrosky, Jr. of Port St. Lucie, FL, fond niece, cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Paula grew up in Pittsburgh, PA, was a graduate of St. Wendelin Grade School & High School and attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City. A loving homemaker, Paula was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Naperville and enjoyed participating in book clubs.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, 2:00-6:00 PM at?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
Services will begin Monday, January 6, 9:45 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville.
Entombment: Mausoleum of the Holy Apostles, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula's memory can be made to: Edward Heart Hospital, c/o The Edward Foundation, 801 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 527-3954 , www.edwardfoundation.org or The Dr. Barbara McAuley Memorial Bursary Fund, McMaster University, 1280 Main Street West, Hamilton, Ontario L8S 4L8 Canada, (905) 525-9140, https://www.mcmaster.ca/
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 5, 2020