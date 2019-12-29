|
|
Peggy M. Feichtenbeiner, (always 49), a resident of Cress Creek in Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 at her home, surrounded by the love of her family. Peggy is survived by her loving daughter, Lisa, Son-in-law, Steve Neihardt; her grand-daughters, Morgan and Madison Neihardt; her sister, Betty Bosco; and her niece and nephew, Kathy (Gary) Reiser and Michaelene (Joey) Bianchi. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter "Wally" Feichtenbeiner; and her dear sister, Stella Serrian and older brother, Walter Biga. Peggy was born to Michael and Elizabeth (nee Musial) Biga in Farrell, PA. She graduated with Honors from Farrell High School and then proceeded on to Youngstown State University where she achieved her Bachelor of Science degree. It was at Youngstown State where she met the love of her life, Wally Feichtenbeiner. The two were inseparable and were married shortly after. They were married for 56 years until Wally's passing in July of 2009. Peggy and her husband resided in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Milwaukee, WI prior to moving to Naperville, IL. She owned and taught at a Montessori School and had a very successful 34 year career at ReMax of Naperville as a Real Estate Broker. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2:00 until 5:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 29, 2019