Peter James Bruce, age 36 of Naperville, passed away April 7, 2019. He is survived by his loving parents Martin and Valerie (nee Teuber) Bruce, cherished brother Michael (Erin) Bruce, grandparents Rayand Ruth Ann (nee Bentham) Bruce and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death and welcomed into heaven by grandparents Calvin and Marilyn Teuber, aunt Judy (Bruce) Crawley, aunt Cynthia Teuber-Smith, cousins David and Gina Bentham and beloved 4-legged companion Cachet. Peter enjoyed watching NASCAR with his Dad, reading comic books and being a hero to his family. He was an accomplished GWAM of the Guild Wars community and an avid Chicago Bears and Bulls fan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the and the Edward Hospital Foundation/Heart Hospital. A memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14 from 2 until 5 pm with a service at 4, at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL. We invite and welcome everyone to wear Bears apparel in memory of Peter. Info: beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264