Peter Roch Stachowicz, 25, of Monticello, MN passed away after a courageous battle against cancer. He was born January 22, 1994 in LaGrange, IL the son of John and Sandy (DeFoy) Stachowicz. He attended Naperville schools where he was an honor student, ran track, cross country and co-captained the Huskies hockey team. He graduated NNHS in 2012. He went to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities Carlson School of Management where he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity. He served on their board for two years as VP of Finance. He spent one semester studying abroad at Leeds University, UK. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business in 2016. He was employed in St. Paul by Securian Financial as a Business Technology Analyst. He will always be remembered for his happy, easy-going and thoughtful personality. Peter is survived by his parents John and Sandy of Monticello, MN, his sister Amanda Stachowicz of St. Cloud, MN. He also leaves his maternal grandparents, Don and MaryAnn DeFoy and his paternal grandmother, Sophie Stachowicz. He is also survived by several uncles, aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Roch Stachowicz.
Family, friends and others whose lives Pete touched are invited to a Celebration of Life Memorial on Tues., October 1, 2019 from 3:00 pm -8:00 pm at NOAH's Venue, 119 Shuman Blvd. Naperville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 22, 2019