Peter Roch Stachowicz
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you and whispered "Come to Me"

With tearful eyes we watched you as you slowly slipped away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating. You were finally at rest. God broke our hearts to prove, he only takes the best.

We miss you more each day. Life is not the same without you.

Dad, Mom and Amanda

January 22,1994 - September 7, 2019


Published in Naperville Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
