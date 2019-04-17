Peter Paul Ryan, 76, departed this life on March 15, 2019 in Naperville, IL. Peter was the son of Chester and Alice (nee Helma) Tobinski and the twin brother of Bonita Ryan. He was the loving nephew of Pearl (nee Tobinski) Bartkowski, all of whom preceded him in death. Surviving Peter are his beloved Son Daniel (Sheena) Etherton of Senatobia, MS, Grandson Ryan (Alyssa) Etherton of Tomball, TX, Great granddaughter Aubree Etherton of Tomball TX and Granddaughter Courtney (Adam) Swonke of Montgomery, TX. Peter is also survived by Carelin L. Ryan and was the proud uncle of Beth and Charlie Janicek.Peter was a 1962 graduate of Naperville Community High School. A life-long resident of Naperville and the surrounding communities, Peter started working at a very young age and built what became Ryan's Landscaping, a successful residential and commercial 4-season property maintenance and management company. When he wasn't busy plowing snow around the holidays, Peter could be found entertaining households and company parties as Santa Claus. He loved the role and happily anticipated it, gladly carrying it on for many years. After retiring from his landscaping business, Peter continued to work and could most recently be seen delivering pizza for Cassanos' Pizza in Naperville, driving special needs students for Durham School Services/Septran in Naperville, and as a staff member of Chicagoland Pool Management in Lombard.Peter will always be remembered for his hard work, his love of people, his compassion and his wit, He was forever helping those in need any way he could. He had a love of the land he grew up around. He loved the outdoors, travel and adventure. He knew and remembered people everywhere he went. Peter is truly missed but memories of him will place a smile on the faces of all who knew him.Services will be held for Peter Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services located at 39 N Cass Av, Westmont, IL. Immediately following will be a gravesite service and interment at the East Columbarium at Naperville Cemetery, 705 S Washington Street, Naperville, IL. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary