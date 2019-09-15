|
Philip Edwin Houston, age 91, a Naperville , IL resident from 1958-1979 and 1998-2014, formerly of Freeport, IL and Greencastle, PA died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Presence Fox Knoll in Aurora, IL. He was born August 23, 1928 in Allentown, PA. He is survived by his three daughters, Susan (Dave) Jordan of Sugar Hill, GA, Sally (Terry) Cassidy of Naperville, IL and Jenny (Gary) Payne of Oswego, IL, four grandchildren Michael, Sara and Rachel Cassidy, Hayleigh Payne, brother Robert (the late Peggy) a nephew and several nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Jane Houston (nee Hartman), who passed away in February of 2010, his parents Edith and Victor Houston, and sisters Alice Houston and Peggy Clark. Philip Attended Penn State College in State College, PA where he met his future wife, Nancy. Philip was a charter member of Knox Presbyterian Church, Naperville. He was also an active member of the Freemasons, Scottish Rite, and a Deacon. He worked for Allied Mills for 26 years. Visitation Tuesday, September 17 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. Additional Visitation Wednesday, September 18, 9:30-10:30 AM at Knox Presbyterian Church, 1105 Catalpa Ln. Naperville, IL 60540. Funeral Services will follow Wednesday, 10:30 AM in the church. Interment at Naperville Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Knox Presbyterian Church or Presence Fox Knoll 421 N Lake St. Aurora, IL 60506 would be appreciated. For more information, please call (630)355-0213 or visit www.friedrichjones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 15, 2019