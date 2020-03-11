|
Philip G. "Phil" Monteith, age 92, a resident of Naperville, IL and longtime of Centre, AL, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Maple Glen Memory Care Community in Glen Ellyn, IL. He was born June 6, 1927 in Dallas, TX.
Beloved husband of 68 years to the late Dorothy Stansel Monteith, whom he married August 31, 1947 and who preceded him in death on November 9, 2014, loving mother of Phyllis Monteith Richardson of Apex, NC, Steve (Johanna) Monteith of Naperville, IL and Stewart (Janice) Monteith of Conroe, TX; adored grandfather of Michael (Candace), John (Brittany) and Mark Monteith; Sarah (Dan) Hess, cherished great-grandfather of Mack Monteith; Amelia and Steven Monteith; Felix Hess, devoted son of the late Edward and Eva Monteith, dear brother of the late Margaret (the late Don) Cochrane and Edward (the late Virginia) Monteith, fond cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Phil grew up in Dallas, attended North Dallas High School and served in the U.S. Navy near the end of World War II. He attended the University of Texas at Austin where he received a BS in Ceramics Engineering and met the love of his life, Dorothy. Phil worked for Chicago Vitreous Enamel Corporation for over 40 years, retiring in 1988.
Phil was a Rotarian and a member of both First United Methodist Church and Cherokee County Country Club in Centre, AL. Throughout his life Phil played golf and bridge and traveled extensively with his wife, Dorothy.
A private family visitation and service will be held with interment to follow at Naperville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Phil's memory may be made to: Little Friends, 140 N. Wright St, Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-6533, https://www.littlefriendsinc.org/donate
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 11, 2020