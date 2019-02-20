Phillip August Damore, age 86, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on February 16, 2019. He was born to Philip and Pearl Damore in Chicago, IL on September 25, 1932. He was married to the love of his life, Rosemary (nee Gemmet) Damore, and they shared fifty-nine beautiful years together. He proudly served in the Army as a radar technician during the Korean War and then went on to work at Illinois Bell for thirty five years. He was a founding member of Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Naperville, Illinois. Phillip enjoyed spending time with family, enjoying local cuisine, and catching up on his favorite shows on his big screen tv. Some of his favorite things included Big Lou's from Lou Malnati's, the classic Butter Burger from Culver's, family dinners at Luigi's House, and clean shaves. He was always known for openly sharing his opinion and his love for his family. He is survived by his beloved wife Rosemary; children, Phillip (Camrai), Carrie (Dan) Nave, and Mark; grandchildren, Katelyn, Brandon (Julia), Samuel, and Jacob; brothers John (MaryAnn) and Charles (Roseanne). Visitation: Thursday, February 21st 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Family and friends will gather Friday, February 22nd 12:00-1:00 PM for additional visitation at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 PM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Interment is private. Future inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary