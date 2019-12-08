|
|
Phyllis Harbach (nee Gladewitz), age 94, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1971, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 14, 1925 in Williamsport, PA.
Wife of the late Max E. Harbach, whom she married January 30, 1949 and who preceded her in death on December 1, 2017, mother of Alice (Terry) Philippi of Denton, NE, Meredith (Bob) Winkler of O'Fallon, IL and Beverly (Brian Walker) Harbach of Downers Grove, IL, grandmother of Jenny (Grant) Powell, Drew (Katie) Philippi and Evan Philippi; Erin Winkler and Matthew (Elizabeth) Winkler; Phyllis Morgan Harbach Walker, great-grandmother of Max and Lilly Powell; Nash, Jules and Teller Philippi; Emma Roller and Alex Winkler, daughter of the late Paul and Mary (nee Hayes) Gladewitz, sister of the late Carl Gladewitz and the late Mary (the late Paul) Matter, sister-in-law of Chester A. (Barbara) Harbach of Williamsport, PA, the late Howard (the late Betty) Harbach and the late Bernice (the late Carl) Kackenmeister, cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Phyllis grew up in Williamsport, PA, was a 1943 graduate of Williamsport Senior High School and received an associate's degree from Dickinson College in Williamsport, PA. After junior college, Phyllis attended Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY, earning a BA in Political Science and a Library Science certificate. Phyllis was employed as a reference librarian from 1975-1989 at Nichols Library in Naperville. She was member of Grace United Methodist Church in Naperville and sang in the choir. Phyllis was also a member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and a volunteer at Little Friends in Naperville. She enjoyed reading, genealogy and gardening.
Memorial Visitation Thursday, December 12, 2019, 9:00-10:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Rd, Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-1748.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, 10:00 AM in the church. A luncheon will follow the funeral services at the church.
Family & friends will meet Thursday, 2:30 PM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL for committal services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis's memory can be made to: Grace United Methodist Church Music Department, 300 E. Gartner Rd, Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-1748, https://www.peopleofgrace.org/ or Nichols Library, Attn: Carrie Rader, 200 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 961-4100, ext. 6150, https://www.naperville-lib.org/
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 8, 2019