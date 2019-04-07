Phyllis Tisinai (nee Humecki), age 95, was born in Chicago August 12, 1923, and was a longtime resident of Naperville. Phyllis was a member of the first graduating class of Taft High School in Chicago. She retired from AT&T and was an active member of the Weed Ladies at the Naper Settlement for many years. She is survived by her son, Jack (Cindy) Tisinai and daughter, Jane (Bob) Lacy; grandchildren Melissa (Jeff) Mull, Tony (Amanda) Tisinai; Erica (Phil Boothe) and Malinda Lacy; and brother, Howard Humecki. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Madeline, Evelyn and Lillian Mull; and Teigan June and Caden Alexander Tisinai; and many nieces, nephews, step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anton; her son, Brian (Ellen); her parents, John and Marie Humecki; and her sister, Constance Petraitis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment at Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. (630) 355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary