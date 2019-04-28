R. Ellen Goff (nee Cox), age 55, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in her home in Lisle, IL. She was born on July 9, 1963 in Naperville, IL and lived there for over 50 years. She worked as an insurance agent until becoming a stay at home mom to her two loving children. Ellen was a graduate of Naperville Central High School, Class of 1981 and earned her associates degree from the College of DuPage. She was also an avid lover of rescue dogs and cats. Ellen is survived by her parents, George and Rita Cox of Naperville, IL; her children, Ryan (Kayce) Goff and Kelli Goff; her former husband of 29 years, Stanley Goff; her sister, Barbara Harris and her brother, Donald (Melissa Beck-Cox) Cox. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Janice Cox of Roselle, IL and Donna Rosemeyer of Hinsdale, IL. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Ellen's love of animals, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to an animal shelter of your choice. A memorial visitation will be held today, Sunday, April 28, 3:00 until 8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. A private family interment will be at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary