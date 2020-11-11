Ralph "Curt" Gibson, age 76, a resident of Stonegate in Aurora, IL and formerly of Houston, TX and Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 at Edward Hospital. He was born on August 2, 1944 in Mansfield, OH. Curt is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Kay (nee Meyer); his loving children, Amy (Wes) Trainer of Elmhurst, IL and Chad (Irene) Gibson of Seattle, WA; his cherished grandchildren, Wes, Boe and Shane Trainer, Sophie and Cora Gibson; his dear sister, Shirley (Don) Lambright and sisters-in-law, Sharon (Joe) Kaler and Anita (Merle) McBride; as well as his nephews and niece, Christopher Lambright, Brian Lambright, Robert Kaler, Kim Kaler and Michael McBride. Curt was the named Salutatorian of his graduating class at Union High School and a proud graduate of Ohio State University. He began his career as a CPA with KPMG in Columbus, OH and remained with the company for 11 years. He moved to Naperville and served as the Chief Financial Officer for the Land of Lincoln Savings and Loan. During the savings and loan crisis of the mid-1980's Curt worked for the government on the Resolution Trust Corporation. He then moved to Houston, TX and was named Chief Financial Officer at Pinnacle Financial Solutions and retired in 2011. Curt and Kay returned home to the Naperville area after his retirement. There he enjoyed his final years traveling, playing golf and spending time with his family. Curt loved being called "Papa" by his grandchildren and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Curt's life, memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Private family funeral services will be held at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com