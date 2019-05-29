Ralph Renn, age 62, a lifelong resident of Naperville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2019. He was born on August 4, 1956 in Chicago, IL. Ralph is survived by his devoted children, Amanda Renn, Eric (Jessica) Renn and Alexander Renn; his loving fiancé, Sue Harla and her children, Jessica Forest, Daniel Harla and Natalie Harla; his dear mother, Dorothy A. Renn; his brothers, James (Laurie) Renn and Carl (Kathy) Renn; as well as his nieces and nephews, Ryan (Caroline) Renn, Karlie (Ryan) Krehbiel, Jaclyn (Jeremy) Juhl, Aaron Renn and Emily Renn, their families, as well as numerous cousins and great friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Renn. Proud graduate of the University of Illinois and Northern Illinois Law School. He was the Senior Vice President-attorney at Lisle Savings Bank, where he dedicated 37 years of his career helping others not only professionally, but with dignity and compassion. His family was his world, and his generosity was unmatched. He lived to make sure everyone was having the time of their lives. He had a strong passion for music, travel & sports. Ralph was a beacon of light for so many, and will be missed beyond belief, but never forgotten. Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2:00 until 6:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Funeral Services will follow at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on May 29, 2019