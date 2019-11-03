Home

Services
Wesley United Methodist Church
21 E Franklin Ave
Naperville, IL 60540
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
21 E. Franklin Ave.
Naperville, IL
Rebecca Sue Vincent


1958 - 2019
Rebecca Sue Vincent Obituary
Rebecca S. Vincent (nee Dixon) passed away on September 4, 2019 in Woodbridge, VA due to complications from stomach cancer. She was born September 1, 1958 in Oak Park, IL. She is survived by her husband Scott, her son Jake, her parents Phyllis & William G. Dixon, her sister Sally (Albert) Finch, and brothers William T., Thomas, and Timothy. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 21 E. Franklin Ave., Naperville, IL.
Published in the Naperville Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019
