Rebecca S. Vincent (nee Dixon) passed away on September 4, 2019 in Woodbridge, VA due to complications from stomach cancer. She was born September 1, 1958 in Oak Park, IL. She is survived by her husband Scott, her son Jake, her parents Phyllis & William G. Dixon, her sister Sally (Albert) Finch, and brothers William T., Thomas, and Timothy. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 21 E. Franklin Ave., Naperville, IL.
Published in the Naperville Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019