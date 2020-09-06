Richard A. Lehmann, age 88, a resident of Plainfield, IL and formerly longtime resident of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020 at Villa Franciscan in Joliet, IL. He was born on July 5, 1932 in Naperville, IL. Richard is survived by his loving children, Diane (Donald) Hornig and David (Debra) Lehmann; his cherished grandchildren, Steven Thome, Stephanie Lehmann and Jacob Lehmann; as well as many Step-Grandchildren and Step-Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Lehmann. Richard loved to fish and boat. When he was younger, for many years he was a member of a boat club. Fishing trips to Canada and boating trips on the Chain of Lakes, Lake Michigan, down the Illinois River, Mississippi River and vacations down on the Lake of the Ozarks were many of his favorites. If there was water, he was fishing or boating on it. Richard worked at Western Electric in Montgomery IL for 30+ years as a security guard and retired early. Richard and his wife Eleanor did a lot of traveling from the west coast to the east coast and did go on many cruises to a lot of different places. They really enjoyed retirement!! They lived on the Lake of the Ozarks for 10 years and then moved to a retirement community down in Lake Placid, Florida also for 10 years. After Eleanor passed away in 2015, Richard moved to an Independent Senior Community in Plainfield, IL where he called home for the past 5 years so he would be closer to his family. A private family inurnment will be at the Naperville Cemetery. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com