1/
Richard Arthur Owen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Arthur Owen, age 69, of Naperville, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 after a long, valiant battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Rick is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Natalie (nee Firlick) Owen; sons, Christopher (Theresa) Owen, Bradley (Shanita Cooper) Owen; grandchildren, Daniel Owen, Thomas Owen; sister, Elizabeth (James) Owen-Kelley; brother, Robert (Mary) Owen; in-laws Susan and Arthur Malina and Nancy and Al Trevino; beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Willard and Elizabeth (nee Gerew) Owen. An Industrial Engineer by trade, Rick worked for Republic Steel and LTV Steel for 29 years. A second 13-year career as a Tax Consultant for H&R Block in Lansing, IL followed. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Richard's name may be made to the American Lung Association or a charity of your choice. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 16, 2020
Natalie,
I am so sorry to hear about Rick's death. Rick and I were nighttime closing buddies at H&R for many years. I hope the memories of his life help to ease the pain of his passing. He was a great guy.
Michaelene
Michaelene Edgeworth
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved