Richard Asher Linden, age 96, a resident of Batavia, IL and a former longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on December 16, 2019. He was born on October 21, 1923 in Chicago, IL. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Marilyn (nee Riordan); his loving children, David (Kathy) Linden of Huntsville, AL and Betsy (Donald) Spink of Villa Park, IL; his cherished grandchildren, Christopher and Livia Linden, Christina Ann Spink, Andrew and Eleanor Good; his dear sister-in-law, Shirley McCrea. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Nancy (David) Good; his parents, Edwin and Anna Linden; and his brother, Edwin Linden. Richard proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theatre. He earned his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University. He worked as an engineer with Glenn L. Martin Aircraft, the Ford Aircraft Co., U.S. Naval Ordinance Lab in Forest Park, IL, and finally the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before retiring in 1984. He loved to travel and was blessed to experience most of the world with Marilyn at his side. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. All are invited to gather on Friday, December 20, 11:00 AM at the Naperville Cemetery for committal services with military honors under the auspices of the United States Navy. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 18, 2019